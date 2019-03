"I think it goes without saying that there should be an option of paying in cash, as not everyone has a bank card or [digital payment app] Swish," Bengt Mårtensson wrote in a citizen's petition sent to Staffanstorp municipality last month relating to payment options at his local swimming pool.

The pool's manager Stig Schrevelius told the local Sydsvenskan newspaper that the reception had stopped taking cash payments last year after it became increasingly difficult to get change from the bank, and following a break-in where a cash box was stolen.

"So far there haven't been any problems. Most people have a card, and you can also buy tickets online," Schrevelius said.

But Mårtensson said paying in cash was "a service we should be able to expect at a municipal swimming pool".

The municipal council in Staffanstorp has committed to discussing all such proposals submitted by its citizens.

In Sweden there is growing resistance to the move towards a cash-free society, with the country's parliament expected shortly to enact legislation which will force retail banks to offer cash withdrawals and handle daily receipts.

