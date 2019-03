The decision was announced earlier in March, as The Local reported at the time, just a month after the agency said it would lay off around 4,500 of its staff.

And on Thursday, it announced the municipalities where job centres were expected to close in 2019 or 2020 (see list at the end of this article), with a total of 132 centres affected.

Three municipalities were set to lose more than one job centre, with three each closing in Gothenburg and Stockholm and two set to close in Älvdalen in central-west Sweden.

In the affected areas, the employment agency is expected to use the premises of municipalities, and work out of citizens' service centres home to other national agencies.

Meanwhile, a total of 106 offices would remain open around the country, with varying opening hours. In some smaller offices, employees would travel there only for pre-booked appointments with local customers.

"Reducing the office network is necessary. We are in the middle of a restructuring process [requiring job cuts for] 4,500 employees due to the budget conditions we have for the year. We cannot carry out such a large staff reduction without making changes to the number of offices.," the agency's director-general Mikael Sjöberg said in a statement.

The agency also noted that a growing number of customers choose to get in contact with Arbetsförmedlingen digitally, and have initial meetings over an online chat service, phone or video calls.

Here are all the municipalities where Arbetsförmedlingen plans to close its job centres:

Ale

Alvesta

Aneby

Arboga

Askersund

Berg

Bjurholm

Bjuv

Boden

Borgholm

Bromölla

Bräcke

Burlöv

Båstad

Dals-Ed

Dorotea

Eksjö

Emmaboda

Enköping

Fagersta

Falkenberg

Falköping

Falun

Finspång

Flen

Forshaga

Grums

Gothenburg (three centres)

Hagfors

Hallsberg

Hallstahammar

Hedemora

Hofors

Hylte

Hällefors

Härjedalen

Härnösand

Härryda

Hässleholm

Höganäs

Karlskoga

Kil

Kinda

Klippan

Kristinehamn

Krokom

Kumla

Kungsbacka

Laholm

Landskrona

Laxå

Leksand

Lerum

Lessebo

Ljusnarsberg

Lund

Malmö

Malung-Sälen

Malå

Mariestad

Mark

Markaryd

Mellerud

Mullsjö

Munkedal

Munkfors

Mönsterås

Mörbylånga

Nora

Nordanstig

Nordmaling

Norsjö

Nybro

Ockelbo

Olofström

Orsa

Ovanåker

Partille

Piteå

Ragunda

Robertsfors

Ronneby

Sigtuna

Skara

Sorsele

Sotenäs

Stenungsund

Stockholm (three centres)

Storfors

Storuman

Strängnäs

Sunne

Svedala

Svenljunga

Sävsjö

Söderhamn

Sölvesborg

Tanum

Timrå

Tingsryd

Tomelilla

Torsby

Tranemo

Trelleborg

Tyresö

Täby

Ulricehamn

Upplands Väsby

Uppvidinge

Vaggeryd

Valdemarsvik

Vansbro

Vindeln

Vårgårda

Vänersborg

Vännäs

Ånge

Årjäng

Åsele

Åstorp

Åtvidaberg

Älvdalen (two centres)

Ängelholm

Örkelljunga

Östhammar

Östra Göinge

Övertorneå