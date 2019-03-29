MySweden: 'If you were to come with me, we could bike and enjoy the nature'

How old are you and what do you normally spend your days doing?

I am 22 years old, I live in Stockholm, close to Tekniska Högskolan and Valhallavägen. I am a student and a part-time employee, so I spend my days between the university and its library and working. I work for Aperitivo Stockholm, a new after-work event concept.

When and why did you move to your city/neighbourhood?

I moved here in September when I started my Masters program. Prior to that, I was living in Rome.

What do you love the most about your city/neighbourhood?

I love the elegant style of the old Swedish buildings. Close to where I live, there is a really good fika place, which is also close to a really old and tall church (Engelbrektskyrkan). I love having fika and walking around the neighbourhood.

What annoys you the most about your city/neighbourhood?

Valhallavägen is a really traffic-congested street, so that tends to be a little annoying, The neighbourhood is otherwise great.

How should I spend a day in your city/neighbourhood?

Fika first — for sure — and then head to Stockholm, where there are plenty of attractions like museums, Gröna Lund, etc. If you were to come with me, I would show you Haga Park, which is really close to where I live, and if it is not too cold, we could bike there and enjoy the nature, like the lake, trees and butterflies. In Haga Park there is a butterfly house.

What's a fun fact not everyone knows about your city/neighbourhood?

Stockholm is even called the Venice of the north due to its amazing buildings, numerous bridges, and water canals. Maybe that’s why I like it so much…because I don’t feel so far away from home!