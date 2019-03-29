MySweden: 'If you were to come with me, we could bike and enjoy the nature'

<div><strong>How old are you and what do you normally spend your days doing?</strong></div><div>I am 22 years old, I live in Stockholm, close to Tekniska Högskolan and Valhallavägen. I am a student and a part-time employee, so I spend my days between the university and its library and working. word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Right now I am studying swedish at the university. It is so hard and I try to practice a lot with my girlfriend. The first thing I learnt was how to order en bulle! I love this one 👆 What is yours favourite swedish pastry? 😋 word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">MY LIFE HERE: I moved to Stockholm last August and I started my first year of master in marketing in September. As you can see from the picture, I bought a bike and immediately fell in love with Swedish autumn. Beside studies, I am part of a student organization @marknadsakademien and I work for a start-up: @aperitivosthlm (2° video) I am the CMO and operational manager. With my team, we wanted to export some italianess and as I positively discovered Swedish love it. We organize afterwork in typical aperitivo style in different locations! 😁🇮🇹 Close to where I live, there is a really good fika place, which is also close to a really old and tall church (Engelbrektskyrkan). word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">I live in a student aparatment that has a beautiful common area on the rooftop. When the weather is good, I come here for relaxing and enjoying the sunshine 😁 word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">What do you guys think about the "Sweetish" culture? In sweden there are these walls of candies in every grocery store you go. As an Italian, I find really weird the fact the Swedish consume all this sugars, both on drinks and candies and still look skinny! I fell in temptation and today I bought my favourite ones: cashewnötter! What is your favorite one? word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Today biking I noticed some flowers blossoming, but apparently the lake is still partially frozen in Haga parken. Spring is coming, carrying away winter. I arrived till the the Butterfly House! Have you ever been there? Maybe that’s why I like it so much…because I don’t feel so far away from home!</div><div><div><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bvlc2zmBYVF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bvlc2zmBYVF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> </a><div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"><div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div><div style="display: flex; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Good bye my friends! My takeover has come to an end and it is time to say goodbye! 😢 If you are interested in what I do and where I go, keep following me at @antotorto & @aperitivosthlm If you don't, you will anyway see me rolling in the streets of Stockholm ! Hejdå, vi ses! 😘