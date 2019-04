A total of 52 percent of women who gave birth in Sweden reported that they were "very satisfied" with the care they received, up from 47 percent three years ago.

SKL and the government agreed on an extra investment for maternity care in 2015, and since then Sweden's regions have received over 3 billion kronor in extra government grants.

Swedish healthcare is decentralized, which means it is the regional councils which have responsibility for healthcare although the government can set guidelines.

More than two thirds of this money has been used to hire new staff. At the same time however, several regions said they have been unable to meet their staffing needs even with the extra funding.

