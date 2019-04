The Swedish tax agency will start sending refunds to those who are owed money back on their taxes today. That means 13.7 billion kronor ($1.48 billion) will be split between some two million Swedes this week.

Last year more than 900,000 people got their tax rebate in April, and 550,000 the year before, but the tax agency has attempted to speed up the process even more and refund as many as possible in early April.

The refunds will only be sent to those who are due money back, who filed their tax return by April 2nd at the latest and who did not have to make any changes to their pre-filled-out tax declaration form.

Those who filed their taxes after April 2nd – or haven't yet – or made changes to their form will get their tax returns paid out in early June. The final deadline for submitting your form is May 2nd.

Unless you own your own business or have to make any changes to your tax declaration form, it is relatively easy to file your taxes in Sweden and usually only takes a couple of minutes or even less.

However, it is worth looking into whether or not you are entitled to a number of deductions, for example for travel to and from work. Here is a list of some of the most common deductions.

