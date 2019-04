The municipality-owned housing company in the port city of Helsingborg hopes the first residents will move into its experimental 'Sällbo' block in December this year, and will run the project for at least two years.

"The idea is to combat loneliness and ignorance," Anna Olsson, who is leading the project for the company, Helsingborgshem, told Swedish state broadcaster SVT

"The sharing economy and sustainability are among the strongest trends there are right now. We want to contribute to that development and dare to experiment: we don't want to just share a lawn mower with others in our estate. We want to take it a step further."

'Sällbo' is a compound word formed from 'sällskap', meaning 'companionship' and 'bo' meaning 'live'.

Half of the 51 apartments will be rented out to the over-70s and half to young adults between 18 and 25, of whom 10 are hoped to be immigrants in the same age bracket who recently got their residence permit.

Although the two-room apartments are small, the blocks are designed with a lot of common space, with a shared dining room, library, training room, film room and art atelier, and bedrooms where guests can stay.