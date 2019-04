Two people have been arrested following the incident, police have confirmed.

An alarm was raised at around 4am on Saturday, with a car reported to have sped from the location where the man was found.

“The man was found in an apartment in Sätra, but it is too early to say whether he was shot there,” police spokesperson Per Fahlström told TT.

He was taken to hospital but could not be revived.

A burned-out car found nearby is being examined by police for potential connections to the incident.

On Thursday, two people were found dead in a basement in Sätra, an outlying suburb to the south of Stockholm.

Police declined to comment on with there is any connection between the deaths.

