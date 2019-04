That's according to an Ipsos survey carried out for Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter. In total, 54 percent believe Brexit will have a negative effect on Sweden, and that figure rises to almost two thirds (61 percent) when it comes to how many think the UK's exit will be negative for the EU.

Only two percent of those asked predicted that Brexit would be a positive thing for Sweden, and four percent thought it would be positive for the EU.

The biggest worry was about trade, with 30 percent saying they feared Brexit would make international trade harder and/or more expensive, while 11 percent thought it might have a negative impact on exports and imports.

However, only four percent thought it would become harder as Swedes to work or study in the UK, and the same small proportion was concerned that Sweden was losing an ally within the bloc.

In Sweden, public opinion is more strongly pro-EU than ever before, according to a recent survey carried out by Statistics Sweden. The figure of 56.8 percent saying they were in favour of Sweden's EU membership was the highest recorded in 23 years.

