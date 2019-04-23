Sweden's news in English

Klarna faces more data protection complaints than Sweden's major banks

23 April 2019
technewsklarna

Klarna's office in Stockholm. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
Swedish fintech success story Klarna's handling of personal data has been reported to the country's data protection watchdog almost four times as much as Sweden's four biggest banks.

A total of 82 complaints about Klarna's handling of personal data have been registered with the Swedish authority since the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) came into force on May 25th last year, reports Swedish business site DI Digital.

Those making the complaints allege that Klarna stores account and personal data without the consent of customers, and that it does not reply to questions about what information it stores.

DI Digital's report comes amid an ongoing investigation into Klarna's handling of personal data, launched by the Swedish Data Protection Authority last month in response to the complaints.

READ ALSO:

Klarna declined to comment on specific cases when approached by DI Digital, but said that it always aimed to be transparent about the data it stores.

Founded in Stockholm in 2005, the online payment company secured a banking licence in 2017 and today employs around 2,000 people, serving 60 million customers in 14 countries.

 
technewsklarna
