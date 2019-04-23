Swedish word of the day: liksom

<p><i>Liksom</i> means 'like', but it can't be used in all the same contexts as the English word.</p><p>There are two main situations in which you can use <i>liksom</i>. The first is if you're making a comparison, in which case <i>liksom </i>means 'in the same way as', 'just as', 'similar to'.</p><p>The other time you'll hear<i> liksom</i> is when it's being used as a so-called filler word or discourse marker; those small words that plug gaps in sentences when you're not sure what to say next. There are plenty of these in Swedish, with other examples being<i> <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20181109/word-of-the-day-typ">typ</a> </i>and <i>alltså</i>, and they correspond to English filler words such as 'like' and 'um'.</p><p>You'll often use it when searching for the correct phrase to follow it, for example '<i>hon var liksom... trevlig</i>' (she was, like... nice). In this sense, you could translate <i>liksom </i>as 'sort of' or 'kind of'.</p><p>As a filler word, <i>liksom's </i>position in a sentence is fairly flexible; you can use it in the middle of a sentence or at the start or end: <i>hon var trevlig, liksom</i> (she was nice, basically) or<i> liksom, hon var trevlig</i> (like, she was nice).</p><p>As is the case with filler words in most languages, you'll occasionally hear some people grumble about the overuse of <i>liksom</i>, but these particles serve a purpose by showing that the speaker hasn't finished talking yet.</p><p>They can also be used to soften a sentence, but just be aware that if you use them a lot, you might end up sounding unsure of what you're saying. And while it's a very common word in spoken, colloquial Swedish, especially among younger Swedes, you should err on the side of avoiding it in written language.</p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>För mig är det svårt att förstå, liksom för många andra utlänningar</i></p><p>It's hard for me to understand, just as it is for many other foreigners</p><p><i>Det där var inte kul liksom</i></p><p>That wasn't, like, cool</p><div><strong>Do you have a favourite Swedish word you would like to nominate for our word of the day series? Get in touch <a href="mailto:news@thelocal.se?subject=Word%20of%20the%20day">by email</a> or if you are a <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/page/view/membership-offer" target="_blank">Member of The Local</a>, log in to comment below.</strong></div>