SAS strike: It's day five and before you ask, no, the strike is not over

30 April 2019
10:36 CEST+02:00
Passengers awaiting information at Norway's Gardemoen Airport. Photo: Heiko Junge/NTB scanpix/TT
As the massive SAS pilots' strike enters its fifth day there is no sign of the conflict ending any time soon. Meanwhile, the number of stranded passengers keeps growing.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers have been affected by the strike, which started when 1,409 Swedish, Danish and Norwegian SAS pilots walked out on Friday in a dispute over salaries and working hours.

Around 550 departures were cancelled on Tuesday, and at 10am the airline told customers on social media they could not say how many flights would be cancelled on Wednesday or the rest of the week. More than 279,000 passengers have been affected so far.

Customers who have booked flights scheduled to depart before and including May 5th are currently being offered the chance to cancel or rebook their ticket for free.

Watch The Local's video to learn more about your rights as a passenger:

SAS CEO Richard Gustafson vowed in a video message released on Friday to "do everything in our power to end the conflict as soon as possible".

However, talks have yet to resume after negotiations broke down late on Thursday, and there has been little indication that either the employer or the trade union is prepared to budge.

"We are in constant contact with the parties, but there are no negotiations scheduled today. Things can of course change quickly, but at the moment nothing is booked in," mediator Jan Sjölin told Swedish news agency TT on Tuesday morning.

Swedish, Danish and Norwegian pilots are asking for what would effectively amount to a raise of 13 percent according to the employer, which has refused to offer more than 2.3 percent. But the union says that the key issues are in fact working hours and scheduling.

SAS has implemented repeated savings programmes in recent years to improve its profitability, after almost going bankrupt in 2012. In the first quarter of 2019, the airline widened its losses, impacted by negative exchange effects and high fuel prices. It posted a net loss of 469 million Swedish kronor, compared to 249 million kronor a year earlier.

Although the carrier forecast a full-year profit, Danish bank Sydbank on Friday predicted the strike would cost SAS 60 to 80 million kronor ($6 million to $8 million) per day.

Do you have any questions about the strike or any ideas for how The Local should cover it? Please don't hesitate to email us at news@thelocal.se.

 
