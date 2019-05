Quicksand opens in a school classroom immediately after a shocking mass shooting has taken place, in the affluent Djursholm suburb of Stockholm.

Only one person remains unscathed; 18-year-old Maja, from whose perspective the entire story is told. "How did Maja — popular, privileged, and a top student — become a cold-blooded killer in the eyes of the public?" the blurb asks us. "What did Maja do? Or is it what she failed to do that brought her here?"

The book covers the court proceedings that follow, and the events that led to the tragedy, focusing on Maja's relationship with Sebastian, the son of Sweden's richest man, and addressing the themes of love, class divisions, and justice.

It was the first of Persson Giolito's novels to be translated into English, by Rachel Willson-Broyles, and Netflix adapted the novel to become the streaming service's first Swedish-language original series, which premiered in April in 190 countries.

