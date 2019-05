"The elk was stressed and represented a danger to traffic and the general public," Anna Göransson, a press spokesperson for the local police, told Swedish state broadcaster SVT.

The elk was reported to the police after it was seen in the area around Kungsportsavenyn, known as "Avenyn", which stays busy late into the night.

"It is of course unusual that an elk makes its way into central Gothenburg. I don't need any statistics to tell you that," Göransson said.

The elk was on its way to the city's Ullevi Stadium when the local police made the decision to have it shot, because it was in a very busy area and police thought it would struggle to make its way back out to the countryside.