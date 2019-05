Located some 600 kilometres north of Stockholm near the Åre ski resort, Fäviken is often billed as the world's most isolated restaurant, but is nonetheless always fully booked months in advance.

In 2016 it became Sweden's first restaurant outside the capital to claim two Michelin stars, and it has received a long list of accolades and made a number of rankings of the world's best eateries.

But chef Magnus Nilsson has now announced the restaurant will soon be closing for good, after he decided to leave the job, a decision he described as hard "but one that I believe is the right one".

"When I am done here I am going to spend time with my family, reflect, fish, garden, write, rest and get fit, both physically and mentally. I am not going to lie, I am a little bit tired after all this time pushing the development of the restaurant forward," Nilsson wrote on Instagram.

Fäviken serves food that is largely locally sourced, grown or caught by Nilsson's team, with dishes having included a raw cow's heart with marrow, and wild trout roe in dried pig's blood.

The 35-year-old chef came to Jämtland around ten years ago after working in Paris for three years. Having first intended to become a wine writer, Fäviken was his first try at running a restaurant.

Nilsson said the evening of December 14th would be his last. But don't even think about making a reservation – the restaurant with its 3,300 kronor ($345) tasting menu is fully booked until then.

"I wanted to share this news now when the coming season is already fully booked, as to not motivate guests to come here just because of the news itself," wrote Nilsson. "I hope that my last half-year at Fäviken is going to be business as usual, and that the people come here to enjoy Fäviken and what we have to offer, not because it will end soon, but because it is a magnificent restaurant experience right now."

Scroll down for a Swedish vocabulary guide to this article.

Vocabulary

chef – kock

the capital – huvudstaden

food – mat

restaurant – restaurang

Michelin stars – Michelinstjärnor

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Swedish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.