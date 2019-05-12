Sweden's news in English

Police probe three murder attempts at Swedish care home

The Local
12 May 2019
11:50 CEST+02:00
At least of the women did not normally receive insulin injections. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT
Police are investigating three cases of attempted murder at an old people's home in the west of Sweden, after a doctor raised the alarm about three suspicious insulin overdoses.
"We are investigating the events as attempted murder," the prosecutor in the case, Stina Lundqvist, told Sweden's TT newswires. 
 
The doctor contacted police after two women from the same section of the old people's home were admitted to the hospital where he worked suffering from extremely low blood sugar. 
 
"Through giving the plaintiff insulin, someone has caused her to lose consciousness and cease breathing," a senior doctor at the hospital wrote in a police report. The doctor added that the women would not have been capable of administering the insulin to herself. 
 
In January this year, a third woman, also suffering from low blood sugar, was admitted to the hospital from the same section of the same home. It was then that the police put a prosecutor on the case. 
 
"It's unlikely to be a coincidence because it is all from the same section and is the same type of event," Lundqvist said.
 
"But it's a slightly special case. We can't say with confidence that this is about attempted murder. That's something we hope the investigation will shed some light on." 
 
"There are certain elements which suggest a crime has been committed, although exactly what evidence this is, I cannot go into at present." 
 
 
 
 
READ ALSO: 
 
At least one of the women did not normally take insulin at all, and another was admitted with a type of insulin in her body different from that which she was prescribed. 
 
According to a report in a local newspaper, a police search of the home found two empty insulin pens containing fast-acting insulin which were not registered in the home's records. 
 
Lundqvist said it was a "complicated investigation", as many of the staff who worked at the home at the time had already moved on. 
 
"We have no one at present we could reasonably call a suspect, but of course there are people we are looking closely at," she said. "It's of course a natural part of our investigation to look at who has been working at the home when all the events took place." 
 
The prosecutor in the case, Stina Lundqvist, says there is not yet a suspect. Photo: Adam Ihse/Exponera
 
