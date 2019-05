Police rushed to the scene after the robbery was reported at around 12pm on Wednesday, arriving in time to catch two of the suspected perpetrators while they were still close to the building.

The woman who lived at the apartment was uninjured, but the man was taken to hospital to have his injuries treated.

"According to our information, one of the victims was wounded and he has been taken to hospital for a check up so that we can get information on what caused them," police spokesperson Peter Kjällkvist told state broadcaster SVT

A third suspect was seized shortly after the police's arrival and two more have since been arrested. Police have so far not confirmed either what weapon was used or what was stolen.

An anonymous witness, however, told SVT that shots had been fired. "I heard a scream and then later a shot from inside the stairwell," they said.

Rosengård, in the south of Malmö, is classed as a "specially vulnerable area" by Swedish police. Around 90 percent of residents are first or second generation immigrants.