Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

The ball's in your court: Six sporty ways to make a difference

This content is an advertisement. It
was not produced by
The Local's journalists.
24 May 2019
05:11 CEST+02:00
sports sciencesmalmö universitystudy in swedeneducationuniversitymasters programmessponsoredby malmö university

Share this article

The ball's in your court: Six sporty ways to make a difference
Photo: rawpixel.com from Pexels Copy
This content is an advertisement. It was not produced by The Local's journalists.
24 May 2019
05:11 CEST+02:00
A career in sports doesn’t necessarily mean training to become the next Olympic champion, Eye Of The Tiger style. Sport is much more than competitive entertainment, athletic prowess, or school yard keepie uppie challenges - it has the power to bridge divides and to create a more sustainable, equal society.

A degree in Sport Sciences opens doors to working with sport, leisure and health industries as tools for social change. These six jobs show just how broad the playing field actually is.

Manager

Are you a budding business mogul with next level leadership skills? As a sport manager, you are tasked with governing sports organisations like professional athletic leagues or sports marketing firms. You’ve got to have the know-how to oversee operations as well as develop organisations as a whole. A degree in Sport Sciences* can prepare you to call the shots - whether you’re figuring out how to make an enterprise more economically effective, adaptable, or how to incorporate sustainable practices into your game-plan.

Photo: Noelle Otto from Pexels 

Find out more about Malmö University's Department of Sports Science

Developer

Sport has the power to change the world for the better; it unites people, creates opportunities, and can be a vehicle for inclusion. The UN even considers sport a fundamental right, pointing out that universal values such as solidarity, fairness and discipline can promote peace and equality. If you’re passionate about harnessing sport as a force for good, you might want to consider a Sport Sciences degree at Malmö University. Students analyse issues such as gender and accessibility, as well as the impact of sports on the environment. Sports developers need to be team players, since the job often involves working with many different groups, from schools and NGOs to politicians and government organisations. 

Entrepreneur

Sport is at the frontier of innovation, from VR-training and video assistant referees at the World Cup to new models for health and inclusion. Societal trends like migration and globalisation also mean that there is more need for original concepts that deal with current-day challenges. Could your idea be the next game-changer? A Sport Sciences degree is a great way to learn how to identify problems in sport where creativity and a ‘just do it’ attitude can be used to find new, ground-breaking solutions.

Educator

Sports wouldn’t be what they are without managers, coaches, volunteers and practitioners, but who shows them the ropes? Well, why not you? As a sport educator, you are responsible for helping others to hone their professional skills and instructing them when it comes to pedagogy, implementing strategies and being aware of political, social and ethical factors in sports. If you have the gift of the gab and can imagine yourself training and inspiring others, this could be your ideal career path. 

Photo: Malmö University

Researcher 

Does the idea of having ‘Dr’ before your name give you a buzz? If you’re into sports in a nerdy way, perhaps you should consider the research route and go for that PhD. A career in academic research means delving into the topics you find most fascinating. Are you interested in performance enhancing drugs, violence and hooliganism in football, or perhaps how gender and athletics are entwined? Whatever your interest, a career in academia offers a wide array of options and approaches, from laboratory experiments to critical analysis of interviews or archival material. Malmö University’s Sport Sciences master’s programme offers a solid foundation for doctoral education. Find out more about how to apply

Being Will Ferrell (actor)

Is it a coincidence that sports information graduate Will Ferrell has landed so many roles in sport-related films? Probably. But still, the star of Blades of Glory, Semi-Pro and the coming-soon ski film Downhill, does prove that a sports degree can open more doors than you can swing a bat at. 

*Malmö University also offers a two-year Sports Sciences program

This article was sponsored by Malmö University.

sports sciencesmalmö universitystudy in swedeneducationuniversitymasters programmessponsoredby malmö university
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Twelve unmissable outdoor bars and restaurants in Stockholm
  2. How Sweden got some of the most liberal abortion laws in the world
  3. Why do the Swedes take such long summer holidays?
  4. How Swedish women won the right to vote
  5. Deported work permit holders may have to wait years before returning to Sweden

From our sponsors

How to work 9-5 and travel the rest of the time

A full-time job shouldn’t stop you from satisfying your wanderlust. The Local spoke to Travel After 5 blogger Alline Waldhelm to find out her tips and tricks for travellers who only have 25 days of annual leave.

More news

Discussion forum

View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

22/05
Lithuania workpower at Farms
21/05
Translator Needed
21/05
Dynamic rowing machine
19/05
Looking for Housing
16/05
New Cozy Apartment
16/05
Startup Live! May 23 in Malmö – Skånes largest startup event
View all notices
Post a new notice