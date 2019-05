A special ‘listening cube’ will be found at Stureplan in central Stockholm on June 1 and 2 that will allow fans to get an early listen of the posthumous album, which will be released worldwide on June 6th.

Stockholm is one of just six cities that will host the temporary cubes. The others are London, New York City, São Paulo, Sydney and Tokyo.

According to a video previewing the concept, the album ‘TIM’ will only play if two cubes are activated at the same time.

“Avicii’s music was the soundtrack when we fell in love, when we made new friends and that time we danced all night. Avicii connected us,” text seen in the video reads. “Around the world there are cubes just like this one. Walk inside and place your hand on the glowing Avicii symbol. When the symbols in two cubes are touched at the same time both cubes will activate. Together you will experience the new Avicii album.”

Tim ‘Avicii' Bergling was a Stockholm native who became one of the world's most successful DJs and helped lead the global boom in electronic music. The upcoming album is the first new music to be released since Bergling’s death by apparent suicide in April 2018. The album’s first single, SOS, has already racked up over 35 million views on YouTube alone.

Bergling reportedly left a large volume of unreleased music behind and the songs that will make up the album ‘TIM’ were underway at the time of his death.