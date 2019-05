Sweden's ruling party, the Social Democrats, looks set to remain the biggest party with 25.1 percent of the vote, according to SVT's preliminary figures, which even suggest a slight gain of 0.9 percentage points.

But the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats enjoy the biggest increase, growing by more than seven percentage points and putting them less than one percentage point behind the Moderate Party.

The three parties could get 25.1 percent, 17.6 percent and 16.9 percent of the vote, according to SVT.

The Moderates grow four percent in SVT's exit polls. Here's their top candidate Tomas Tobé. Photo: Stina Stjernkvist/TT

No one in the top three grows in comparison to Sweden's recent national election in September 2018. The larger parties traditionally perform less well in the European election compared to the national election.

If the exit polls hold, the Social Democrats will remain at five seats in the European Parliament, the Moderates will grow from three to four MEPs, and the Sweden Democrats grow from two to three.

The Social Democrats' top MEP candidate, Helene Fritzon. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

The Greens only get two MEPs in the exit polls, down from four in the last European elections in 2014. The Centre Party and the Christian Democrats both double their seats to two each, and the Left Party and Liberals one each. Feminist Initiative falls far below the four-percent threshold needed to get a seat.

The actual results will be released from 11pm tonight.

FIRST EXIT POLLS -- SVT

Social Democrats: 25.1% (compared to EU election 2014: +0.9)

Moderates: 17.6% (+4.0)

Sweden Democrats: 16.9% (+7.2)

Centre: 10.3% (+3.8)

Greens: 9.5% (-5.9)

Christian Democrats: 7.5% (+1.6)

Left: 6.4% (+0.1)

Liberals: 4.4% (-5.5)

Feminist Initiative: 0.8% (-4.7)