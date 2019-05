On Saturday, the 62-year-old was setting up control points for an orienteering event in the municipality of Ovanåker in Hälsingland when he encountered a female bear with her two cubs.

The bear immediately attacked Ericson but he managed to avoid serious injury.

“I stumbled and fell after just a few metres and then she was over me. She bit me in the calf and I put my arms over my head to protect me. Then she bit me in the arm too,” he told Expressen

After the initial attack, the bear then went on her way while Ericson kept quiet on the ground.

The county administrative board was informed of the incident and the bear’s behaviour was considered to be natural for females with cubs, so police do not believe that this particular female bear is more dangerous than any other.