The new C30 trains supplied to Stockholm transport company SL have Pac-Man figures and ghosts hidden in the ventilation grill, which caused a stir when a picture was posted on Reddit last week.

"These figures symbolize in a playful way the Swedish gaming industry which has grown so big," Elin Lindström, press spokesperson for the company, told The Local.

"Even if these classic figures don't come from Sweden they're an easily recognizable and appropriate symbol to represent the gaming sector as a whole."

She said observant travellers may spot other subtle decoration details on their commute.

Apart from the hidden Pac-Man feature, the trains appear normal. Photo: Bombardier

The C30 trains will replace Stockholm's oldest CX trains delivered in the 1970s and 1980s.

The first of the 48 trains were delivered last June and the first are expected to start running this summer, with all trains delivered and in service by 2022.

The new trains, pictured, will replace the CX trains from the 1970s. Photo: Bombardier

To reduce congestion, the trains are designed to have more doors and more open space, with narrow chairs down one side and wider walkways.

To stop travellers falling over on top of one another, the train is designed to accelerate and break more gently, and there are also more grips for passengers to hold on to.

Fully 98 percent of the trains' weight is recyclable.

The trains are being supplied by the Canadian engineering company Bombardier, whose rail equipment division Bombardier Transportation is based in Berlin.