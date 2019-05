Ulf Füreder, who is responsible for maintaining the playground in the city, spotted the desperate animal while doing his rounds.

"It had got stuck between its front and back legs, so the front end had got through but the back end couldn't," he told The Local.

Füreder said he had gone to a nearby house to borrow a hammer, but found no one in.

"In the end I just kicked the fence plank with my foot, and then the hare started screaming -- like a child screams, like a little baby," he said.

"Then I kicked off the other plank and it got loose. It ran like a shot straight away, like shooom."

Füreder said he was worried for the animal's survival as in its struggle to escape it had rubbed off skin and fur from its legs.

"I don't know how long he had been that," he said. "It had tried to dig its way free without any success. I thought if it had only tried to go backwards it could easily have got loose. It was just a bit too big for the fence."