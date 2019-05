The inquiry, led by Charlotte Brokelind, President of the Göta Court of Appeal , found that existing ethnic hate laws were sufficient, and did not need to be supplemented by an additional ban on certain symbols.

"It is our judgement, after studying the legal praxis, that the current legal framework covering racist and similar symbols is effective," the group ruled in their conclusions.

"This leads us to consider that the provisions on persecution against an ethnic group should not be changed, and that there is no need to bring in a special ban on the use of certain symbols."

Justice Minister Morgan Johansson called the inquiry last summer after activists from the Nordic Resistance Movement disrupted a series of speeches at the Almedalen political festival on the island of Gotland.

The group uses the Tyr rune, which was worn by in Nazi Germany by top officials who had attended the Reichführerschule, which educated officials on race theory and Nazi doctrine. But the high court in Norrland last year ruled that wearing or displaying the rune alone did not contravene ethnic hate laws, as unlike the Swastika, its link to Nazi Germany was "not generally known".

Johansson declined to comment on the decision.

"The inquiry recommends that there be no change to the law," his press secretary Adriana Haxhimustafa told the TT newswire. "It is too early to talk about how the government plans to take this further."

Over the last 20 years, the inquiry found, the main barrier to convicting people over hate laws has been a lack of evidence rather than the lack of detailed proscriptions on specific symbols.