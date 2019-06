"Swedish football is in mourning. Lennart Johansson is dead. He passed away on the evening of June 4th aged 89 after a short illness," the federation said.

Johansson was president of European football body Uefa from 1990 to 2007.



Lennart Johansson at the Euro 2004 playoff draws. Photo: AP Photo/Michael Probst

"It is with great sadness that I received the news that Lennart Johansson has passed away. Many others and I have lost a very good football friend and miss him greatly. Our thoughts go to Lennart's family and loved ones," said Karl-Erik Nilsson, president of the Swedish football federation.

"Lennart Johansson is our greatest international football leader of all time, no Swede has had a similar impact on world football. His work as Uefa president and vice president of Fifa is deeply respected, his leadership has sparked admiration around the world."



Lennart Johansson in 1979, then chair of Swedish club AIK's football section. Photo: Lennart Nygren/TT

More to come