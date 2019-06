Police received the first reports of the blast at Hamngatan in the centre of the city at about 9am, and have now cordoned off several blocks around the site.

But police said there was still no clarity over whether the explosion was an accident or whether it was caused deliberately.

"It is currently unclear why this has happened, what it might in this case have been directed against, and whether or not we are talking about an accident," police spokesperson Åsa Willsund told the TT newswire.

Katarina Nestor, a spokesperson for the local health services, said that the injured were being taken together to be treated at a hospital in a nearby town. "We have 19 people who are lightly injured and who are now waiting on a bus at Linköping swimming pool. They are going to be driven to the hospital in Motala to be treated," she told TT. Another person has been taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Local reader Sam Harris said that he had heard the explosion from more than 8km away. "We heard the explosion clearly this morning whilst swimming in the Stångån, Hjulsbro, which I’ve clocked on Apple Maps as 8.3km from Hamngatan," he wrote in an email. Police confirmed that several people had been lightly injured. According to SOS Alarm, around 15 ambulances had been sent out, with one person so far taken to hospital.

Bodil Knuthammar, press spokesperson for Region Östergötland, which is responsible for local health services, said she could not yet give information on the number of people hurt.

"I cannot yet say anything about the injuries situation," she said, adding that the local hospital had been put on the second-highest emergency level.