The man was shot dead in the early hours of Thursday outside a parking garage at the Triangeln area in central Malmö, a square regularly patrolled by police as part of a clamp-down on drug trade.

Police officers had been in the area just half an hour before the murder to check people and cars at the scene. Security camera footage has also been secured and the investigation is under way.

"We have a decent idea of the turn of events with the help of the cameras, but we still need help with witness observations," Andy Roberts, head of the Malmö North local police force, told TT.



Police forensic teams on the scene on Thursday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT

The incident is the first shooting with a fatal outcome in Malmö this year, a city where 12 people were shot dead last year and which regularly hits Swedish headlines in relation to gang crime.

Police would not say what motive they suspect lies behind Thursday's murder.

"This person was known to us, but was not a person of special focus," said Roberts.

A number of people have been questioned in connection with the shooting, but by Friday morning police had not reported any arrests made over the murder itself.

