Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

ROAD TRIP: These are Sweden's best rest stops

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
10 June 2019
08:25 CEST+02:00
travelroad tripmotoringcars

Share this article

ROAD TRIP: These are Sweden's best rest stops
Make sure you take plenty of breaks along the way. Photo: Maja Suslin/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
10 June 2019
08:25 CEST+02:00
Sweden's size and generally well-maintained roads make it ideal for car journeys. But where are the best places to stop for a rest and toilet break along the way?

Motormännen, an organization for car owners in Sweden, reviewed around 250 rest stops across Sweden and has now released a list of the top rest and service area in each county, based on its 2018 review.

It picked the rest stops based on several factors, including security, toilets, playgrounds for any children in the backseat, signposting, walking paths for drivers who want to stretch their legs, and overall cleanliness.

READ ALSO: The Local's ultimate guide to exploring Sweden by train

As drivers take to the road to enjoy their long summer holidays in Sweden, the organization is about to get this year's review of rest stops under way. But for now, here's the 2018 list, county by county:

Blekinge: Senoren

Dalarna: Långsjön

Gotland: Träffpunkt Gotland

Gävleborg: Högbacka

Halland: Susedalen, northbound

Jämtland: Gimån

Jönköping: Gyllene Uttern

Kalmar: Långsjön

Kronoberg: Fräjen

Norrbotten: Polcirkeln-Silvervägen

Skåne: Ekerödsrasten

Stockholm/Uppsala: Tärnsjö

Södermanland: Råbyhed

Värmland: Hänsjön

Västerbotten: Vojmån

Västernorrland: Mosjön

Västmanland: Högsjön

Västra Götaland: Boråstorpet

Örebro: Sickelsta (east)

Östergötland: Herrbeta

There are around 350 official rest stops in Sweden, maintained by the Transport Administration. You can find a map of all of them here.

travelroad tripmotoringcars
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Linköping blast: Explosive device blew up outside building
  2. Europe & You: Boris our 'best chance to stop Brexit', EU Green Cards and cash for residency appointments
  3. How to kick-start your Swedish career: Six top tips for job seekers
  4. How to take over The Local Sweden's Instagram for a week
  5. How this Swedish journalist tracked down her secret American brother

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

10/06
Getting healthcare without showing identification
09/06
Housing loan timing question
09/06
How to report and complain about a bad landlord
09/06
Depositing a US dollar check
06/06
How much loan can you get for Bostadrätt
06/06
American thug culture in Sweden
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/06
Personalnummer - how long will it take?
09/06
Looking for a cottage for a couple
07/06
Couple looking for long-term home from 1/8
07/06
Room for Rent
06/06
Looking for pick-up basketball game in Stockholm
04/06
Rock removal specialist near Eskilstuna ?
View all notices
Post a new notice