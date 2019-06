Helén Axelsson, who shot the video from her balcony, said the clip's success had given her "an overwhelming feeling". "I'm stunned about it but I get why!" she told The Local. "We need this in our world. Pure joy and love spread around the globe!"

The video has been watched more than 350,000 times, has been reported on by internet news media in Sweden, Spain, the UK, and has been backed by Abba's official Twitter account.

Watch the video here:

Five of the seven dancers in the video are performing a set routine at the crossing of Monbijougatan and Bergsgatan near Malmö's Möllevången square. The other two are improvising.

According to Måns Andersson, whose house party on Ascension Day spawned the roving dance troupe, the group had not practiced before going out. They had all picked up the routine independently while studying at Lund University.

"I discovered it at the Lund Carnival in 2014. Since then I've taught it to everyone I know," he told regional newspaper Sydsvenskan . "It's quite easy to learn in five to 10 minutes."

As the party was winding down, the group, who are all between 26 and 27 years old, decided they wanted to go out, but after searching online, they discovered that the nightclubs were closed.

"So we thought we would go out and look for something instead," Andersson told Sydsvenskan.

Andersson said that he had been blown away by the clip's success.

"It's hard to take in. People are getting in touch all the time. I was sent the clip by a work colleague who had seen it on Facebook."