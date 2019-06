Sweden's prosecution authority on Monday evening formally arrested the man for making aggravated unlawful threats. Several witnesses said the man had thrown a sports bag on the ground in Malmö's main train station at around 10am and shouted in English that he had a bomb.

When police arrived the man continued to behave threateningly, and during the confrontation a police officer fired their service weapon, shooting the man in his legs. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Later on Monday police said they were working together with police in other countries to confirm the man's identity. He had been carrying several different identity documents in his belongings, police said.

According to regional newspaper Kvällsposten, the man is believed to be 44 years old and an EU citizen who came to Sweden from Italy in spring 2018, using an Italian passport to get a Swedish personal identity number.

He is said to have given his name to police, however Kvällsposten reports he had three different passports in total, and police have not confirmed which – if any – of his identities is genuine.

READ ALSO:

The train station was cordoned off for hours on Monday, but traffic resumed shortly after 3pm.

A bomb squad detonated the two bags the man had been carrying just before noon. It is still unclear exactly what was in the bags, but they are not thought to actually have contained any explosives.

A witness told the Sydsvenskan newspaper that the man had been "screaming at the top of his voice and threatening that he had a bomb. Some people were afraid, but others thought the same as me: 'this person is a nutter'."

When no one reacted to the bag the man had thrown on the ground, he picked it up and threw it back to the floor, the witness said. "When the police came, he shouted, 'this is for real. I have a pistol'."

Shortly after he was shot with around two or three bullets to his legs, according to police.

Separate from the criminal investigation against the man, a special inquiry will also take a closer look at the shooting, which is routine when an officer fires their service weapon at another person.