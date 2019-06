Police received the first reports of the blast in the district of Rosengård at 1.16am.

Nina Janowicz at emergency call centre SOS Alarm told TT newswire that the emergency services had finished their operation, saying it had been calm on the scene, despite the number of people milling around outside the building.

"No one was injured and there was no fire, but police are of course still there," she said.

The blast came after two explosions on Monday night, one at another stairwell in Rosengård and the other at a nightclub in Adelgatan, opposite the Central Station.

A photographer for the Kvällsposten newspaper said that there was some damage done to a window on the ground floor of the building.

Tommy Bengtsson from the local police told the Aftonbladet newspaper that the blast had been "powerful", with reports of the explosion coming from across the district.

He told the Sydsvenskan newspaper that it was still unclear if the blasts were connected.

"We will need to assess whether there is some connection as we push forward with the investigation," he told Sydsvenskan.

On Wednesday morning, Justice Minister Morgan Johansson said that the government would increase the resources available to Malmö's police.

"There will be more tools available to the police," he told Swedish Radio.