Book Club: Join us at our June event in Stockholm

Catherine Edwards
Catherine Edwards
14 June 2019
12:40 CEST+02:00
Book Club: Join us at our June event in Stockholm
File photo: Radu Marcusu/Unsplash
14 June 2019
Come and chat about June's book and all things Sweden- or reading-related at our third Book Club event in Stockholm.

The Local Sweden recently launched a Book Club to help our readers learn about Sweden through reading. After our first two events, where we met and discussed Astrid Lindgren's War Diaries and bestselling drama Quicksand, we're pleased to announce the third event.

We'll be at Gamla Stans Bokhandel, Stockholm after work from 6pm-8pm on Wednesday, June 26th. 

June's book is The Little Old Lady Who Broke all the Rules by Catharina Ingelman-Sundberg, a humorous novel about a group of fed-up Swedish seniors who break out of their care home to start a life of crime. You can buy it now at The English Bookshop in Södermalm or Uppsala, or find it at your local library or bookshop.

There will be time to mingle with Book Club members and The Local's team, and of course to browse the books on sale. Gamla Stans Bokhandel is kindly offering a 10% discount for Book Club members on the night.

The event is free but places are limited, so please sign up HERE.

In the meantime, make sure to join the Book Club's Facebook group

We can't wait to see you there!

 

