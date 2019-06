Police and emergency services were alerted to the fires by multiple calls, and by 2am on Sunday morning had managed to extinguish them.

"When we got there, there were a lot of people at the scene and over ten cars were ablaze. But it's extinguished now," firefighter Christer Eriksson told SVT.

A total of 19 cars were damaged, according to a police statement.

Local resident Naji Ahmed was one of those whose car was completely destroyed in the fire.

Despite this, he told the TT newswire his experience of the neighbourhood was positive, saying: "I have lived here for 34 years and think it's a safe area with good neighbours."

Östberga is located south of the city centre and is one of several neighbourhoods classified by Swedish police as 'vulnerable', a name given to areas judged to be "characterized by a low socio-economic status where criminals have an impact on the local community".

Police have classified the crime as gross infliction of damage.