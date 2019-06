Judith Gough is to take over from David Cairns, who has served as British ambassador to Sweden since 2015, in August.

"I am very proud," Gough tweeted on Tuesday.

"I am also the first woman in 500 years of diplomatic relations. Not a century too early!"

Mycket stolt över att vara Storbritanniens nästa ambassadör i Sverige. Dessutom är jag den första kvinnan under 500 år av diplomatiska relationer. Not a century too early! 😉 Looking forward to working with @margotwallstrom & her team. https://t.co/lDLTICqoyB — Judith Gough (@JudithGoughFCO) June 18, 2019

Gough joined the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 2001 and has previously served as ambassador to Georgia and Ukraine.

In addition to her diplomatic merits, she also describes herself, according to her Twitter profile, as "mother, lapsed outdoor enthusiast [and] Eurovision fan".

