The substance, chlormequat, was found to be at a level above what is permitted for baby food but below the regulated maximum for fruit, according to Semper.

Straw shortening agents are used to reduce the growth of branches and straws so they can bear the weight of fruit, Semper quality control engineer Ann Kemperman told TT.

But the agent should not be found at all in an organic product.

“It may have been blown in from other orchards or have come from groundwater. We will investigate this,” Kemperman said, adding that children who have already consumed the affected drink are not at risk of adverse reactions.

The recall applies to all apple and pear baby drinks with ‘best before’ dates of February 22nd, 2020.

Consumers are advised to return the product to stores, where a refund will be given.

