Work on renovation of the bridge will begin in the autumn, P4 Malmö reports.

The new lick of paint will be the first given to the bridge since its opening in 2000, and is expected to cost around 430 million kronor.

Approximately 300,000 square metres of steelwork will need to be covered by the new paint job.

“The first brush strokes will be made in the autumn and, and it will be finished sometime around 2030-2032. After that, preparations for the next repainting will begin,” said John Alexander Sahlin, head of communications with operating company Öresundsbron.

The Öresund Bridge spans just under eight kilometres from the Swedish coast to the artificial island of Peberholm, from where it is connected to Danish island Amager via a tunnel.

The bridge was originally painted on land prior to being mounted across the Öresund, but the new painting work presents a different challenge and will take place at sea using special platforms that can move alongside the bridge.

READ ALSO: Öresund crossing sets new Denmark-Sweden traffic record