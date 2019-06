Temperatures are expected to soar to around 40C in Spain, France and southern Germany this week, an intense heatwave dubbed by international weather site AccuWeather as "potentially dangerous".

But in Sweden, where an uncommonly hot and dry summer sparked record wildfires and serious drought last year, the mercury is expected to stay at around 20-25C with the odd rain shower.

There is still a risk of wildfires in central and southern parts of the country, where several areas including Stockholm have implemented barbecue bans apart from at set safe grilling spots.

Midsummer's Eve, one of Sweden's most popular public holiday celebrations which is mostly spent outdoors, was in general sunnier than last year's, according to national weather agency SMHI.

Vocabulary

heatwave – värmebölja

Midsummer's Eve – midsommarafton

weather – väder

dangerous – farlig

drought – torka

We're aiming to help our readers improve their Swedish by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find it useful? Do you have any suggestions? Let us know.