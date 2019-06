However, this decision only concerns purchases of new grills. Stores will continue to sell the disposable barbecues they have until they run out of their current stock.

"It is based on our sustainability strategy and the consumer's reduced interest in disposable grills," Claes Salomonsson, spokesperson for Axfood, which owns the chains Hemköp and Willys, told the TT newswire.

He said that around half the stock had already been sold, adding: "By next summer, the grills will be gone."

The one-time barbecues will not be sold at all in municipalities where there is a fire ban in place.

Fire bans are usually introduced by municipalities during a period of warm, dry weather, when open fires such as barbecues could easily spread. Forest fires ravaged the country last year and the government enforces fire bans as a preventative measure, with those who flout them subject to prosecution.

Stockholm County currently has a fire ban in place until further notice, but it is up to each municipality whether to enact such bans and how strict to make them; for example, whether it also applies to designated 'safe' public grilling spots.