All of the properties were jointly owned by the family of Per-Olov Börjeson, an art dealer and entrepreneur who founded the well-known Galerie Borjesön, which welcomed artists such as Joan Miró and Andy Warhol, as well as investing in real state.

But after the family couldn't come to a private agreement about the future of the buildings, Malmö district court forced rare a public auction.

"I feel very positive about it because the properties are very centrally located and it's not often these kinds of properties go to market, so I think it will be a historic moment and [there] will be a lot of attention," Karl-Henrik Johansson Munk, CEO of Galerie Börjeson, told the Local.

"Normally you can deal with this sort of situation in private and you can take your time, but this is different because it is an auction on a specific day which has never really happened before," Johansson Munk added.

Although the auction date has not been set, it is predicted to be one of the largest public auctions of real estate ever held in Sweden with the buildings' value estimated at over 600 million kronor.

The eight properties comprise a mixture of commercial and residential buildings and the earliest of the purchases by the Börjeson family dates back to the 1980s.

Here's a look at the properties set to go under the hammer.

Alemdal 10. Photo: Galerie Borjesön

Rolf 12. Photo: Galerie Börjeson.



Eriklust 10. Photo: Galerie Börjeson

Åsbo 6. Photo: Galerie Börjeson

Hedvid 1. Photo: Galerie Börjeson

Prästgårdarna 5. Photo: Galerie Börjeson

Rönnskär 3. Galerie Börjeson