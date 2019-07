A young man, Samuel, dies in a car crash, but was it an accident or suicide? An unnamed writer sets out to put the pieces of the story together in this innovative, unusual book.

Through the novel, the writer interviews people who knew Samuel in order to address the questions of who he was and what happens to him, while also engaging with more general themes of love, memory (something it turns out Samuel was obsessed with...), and how we define a life.

Everything I Don't Remember won the August Prize for fiction, one of Sweden's most prestigious literary awards. Jonas Hassen Khemiri is a multi award-winning playwright and author, and this novel has been sold to over 20 countries.

