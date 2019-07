Stockholm's Frantzén was the only Swedish entry in the the World's 50 Best Restaurant awards, as coveted by eateries as Michelin stars. The restaurant was ranked 21st in the world.

There was also good news for foodies based in Skåne, since Copenhagen restaurants Noma and Geranium were both among the world's five best, according to the list. Top of the ranking was French restaurant Mirazur, followed by Noma, and in third place was Asador Etxebarri in Spain.

Swedish chef Björn Frantzén was described in the award as "Stockholm’s most creative cook" and was celebrated for his hybrid of traditional Nordic cuisine with Asian inspiration. Last year, his restaurant became the country's first to earn three Michelin stars.

There are no criteria for putting a restaurant on the list, which is based on an anonymous poll of just over 1,000 chefs, restaurant owners, food critics and other industry insiders from around the world.

Each member gets ten votes and at least four of those votes have to go to restaurants outside their region. The top restaurant award has gone to Spain seven times, the most of any country, and Noma has taken the title twice.

The full list can be explored here.

