Five delicious food halls to visit in Stockholm

Östermalms Saluhall

Probably the most famous of all the food markets on this list, Östermalms Saluhall is considered a must-see in any Stockholm tourist guide and its location in the business district makes it a perfect choice for a working lunch too. The market has a lot of history; many traders are part of families that have worked in the market for generations since it began in 1886.

Compared to typical market fare it is slightly overpriced, but not overrated. The food market definitely lives up to its name having everything from fresh meat and fish to home-grown vegetables and the popular hand-made chocolate pralines from Betsy Sandberg. Two popular lunch spots within the hall are Tysta Mari and Lisa Elmqvist, but stroll around and see what takes your fancy.

Östermalms Saluhall is located on Humlegårdsgatan 5, 114 42 Stockholm. It is open from 9:30am-10pm Mondays and Tuesdays and from Wednesday to Saturday the market is open until 11pm.

Söderhallarna

Not quite as big or as well-known as Östermalms Saluhall, the food court on the first floor of a shopping centre has transformed over recent years and has a charm of its own.

Get fresh bread and bullar (pastries) at Sebastian på Söder and a coffee from DeliCo opposite before wandering around the different meat and fish stands. And if you like stinky cheese, check out Södercheesen, one of the best cheese stands in Stockholm with a variety of different options.

The food market is located in Söderhallarna on Medborgarplatsen 3, 118 72 Stockholm and it is open from 10am-7pm Monday through Saturday.

Good old stinky cheese. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/TT

Stockholm’s Matmarknad

More high-end than the other two on this list, Stockholm’s Matmarknad has a range of different items but specializes in great meat and fish. Being one of the only places in Stockholm where I could find Ortiz Ventresca (mag file of tuna) I would highly recommend the area if you’re looking to become a little more adventurous in the kitchen.

Located on Stureplan 2, 114 46 Stockholm, Stockholm’s Matmarknad is open from 11am-7pm Monday through Thursday. At the weekend, opening hours vary.

AB Göta Fisk & Frukt

AB Göta Fisk & Frukt is one of the best fish markets in all of Stockholm; a tiny, little place with a big energy, filled with friendly staff and a lot of locals.

With staff always willing to help you find the best deal and the freshest fish, straight from the sea AB Göta Fisk & Frukt is definitely worth checking out if you’re a seafood lover.

It is located on Götgatan 96, 118 62 Stockholm and is open from 10am-6pm Monday through Friday, and Saturday it is open until 3 PM.

Fresh fish market. Photo: John Minchillo/AP/TT

Hötorgshallen

Another high-end food market, Hötorgshallen has a lot of different exotic ingredients to add a little spice into your kitchen. Having vendors from all over the world, as well as great restaurants there’s almost nothing you can’t find at this market. Looking for unique Swedish meats like reindeer or boar? Well, then this is definitely the place for you.

Hötorgshallen is located on Sergelgatan 29, 111 57 Stockholm and is open from 10 AM to 6 PM, while weekend times may vary.

If you know of other great food markets in Stockholm, let us know! We'd be happy to hear your recommendations.