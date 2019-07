The proposals put forward by the Moderate Party leader Ulf Kristersson would mean that permanent residents of Sweden would lose this right to an interpreter, except in special circumstances such as legal trials. He argues that Swedish language skills should be a requirement for both permanent residency and citizenship.

This divided opinion among The Local readers on social media, and we'd like to hear what you think. Have you used interpreters at the doctor or while in contact with a government authority? Do you think this service should remain available, or should it be limited to promote the importance of Swedish?

