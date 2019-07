The woman was detained after arriving in London on a flight from Italy shortly after 2pm on Thursday, according to publications including the Huffington Post.

"We have seen the media reports about it, but we cannot comment on it. [Questions relating to] Swedes arrested overseas are not a question for Säpo," Sofia Hellqvist, a press officer at Swedish security service Säpo, told TT. She said that the Foreign Ministry was responsible for dealing with Swedes arrested overseas.

The arrested woman remains in police custody and is suspected of Islamic extremism, including commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, the Independent reported.

