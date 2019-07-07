WATCH: Sweden down England to finish third at World Cup

<p>England were looking to claim the bronze medals for the second successive World Cup, but it was Peter Gerhardsson's side who finished third for the third time.</p><p>Kosovare Asllani gave Sweden an 11th-minute lead, before Jakobsson curled in an excellent second midway through the first half, and although Fran Kirby quickly pulled one back, England could not find an equaliser.</p><p>"I just think maybe it was a carry-on from the semi-final, the emotion," said England manager Phil Neville.</p><p>"The two goals probably sparked us into life. After that, I thought it was the best we've played."</p><amp-youtube data-videoid='-Kkd7x-8VuI' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p>It was a second defeat in under a week for Neville's Lionesses, after suffering their third straight major tournament semi-final loss when beaten 2-1 by reigning champions the United States on Tuesday.</p><p>The Americans will face the Netherlands in the final in Lyon on Sunday.</p><p>"Both teams looked shot, to be honest, almost on their knees," added former Manchester United player Neville. "It's a really difficult game to get up for. It's a nonsense game.</p><p>"We came to this tournament to win it, not to finish third or fourth."</p><p><strong>England's slow start </strong></p><p>England, whose men's team also lost the third-place play-off in last year's World Cup to Belgium, started slowly and were made to pay for slack defending as Asllani put Sweden in front.</p><p>Left-back Alex Greenwood was at fault, totally miskicking an attempted clearance straight to Asllani, who drilled a low finish into the net.</p><p>Neville's team were all over the place at the back and almost fell two goals down inside the quarter-hour when Jakobsson ran clear and fired against the post.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1562486853_000_1IE3P8.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>The Montpellier winger was not to be denied in the 22nd minute, though, cutting inside and bending the ball past the despairing dive of England goalkeeper Carly Telford.</p><p>An end-to-end opening period continued as Kirby, back in the English starting line-up after coming on as a substitute against the Americans, clipped the ball in off the far post to score her first World Cup goal.</p><p>Ellen White thought she had equalised less than two minutes later with a tournament-leading seventh goal, but was denied by VAR review for handball.</p><p>White had also seen a goal ruled out by VAR in the loss to the USA.</p><p>The 30-year-old, level at the top of the scoring charts with US star Alex Morgan, almost equalised again on the stroke of half-time but shot straight at Swedish 'keeper Hedvig Lindahl.</p><p>England dominated the ball for much of the early stages of the second half, but Sweden, who lost to the Dutch in extra time in their semi-final, held firm and Telford had to be alert to keep out substitute Julia Zigiotti Olme's long-range drive.</p><p>Neville sent on Karen Carney with 16 minutes remaining for her final appearance before retirement, and the 31-year-old immediately helped England get onto the front foot.</p><p>A goalmouth scramble saw both White and Kirby go close after Carney's cutback, before Jakobsson's weak attempt to put the game to bed on the counter-attack was held by Telford.</p><p>England had a gilt-edged chance to extend the play-off in the 89th minute as Lindahl failed to hold a corner, but Lucy Bronze's well-struck volley was brilliantly headed off the line by Nilla Fischer.</p>