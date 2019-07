Police said they had opened a murder investigation and expected to be working at the crime scene for most of Monday, where the area was cordoned off.

"In a situation like this, we need to make use of the smallest lead," said police press spokesperson Stefan Wickberg.

Police received reports of a shooting by the Kupolen shopping centre around 4am. When they arrived, along with an ambulance, the victim was transported to hospital but later died there.

Wickberg said police had received "a good amount" of information relating to the crime, but could not comment further.

By 9am, police said in a statement that they had identified the victim.