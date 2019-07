Photo: Henrik Brunnsgård / TT

Friends, family and supporters waited at Gothenburg's Landvetter airport to welcome the team, many of whom are pictured with the banner above.





Photo: Jonas Lindstedt / TT

Nilla Fischer was greeted by her wife and relatives as she landed. She has spoken about her family being unable to afford the flights and accommodation to watch her play in France.



Photo: Henrik Brunnsgård / TT

Some of the team's young fans had made the trip to the airport, including those pictured with Sofia Jakobsson and Olivia Schough above.



Photo: Jonas Lindstedt / TT

The team arrived back on Swedish soil shortly after 6pm on Monday, where there was live music and the celebrations were broadcast on TV.



Photo: Jonas Lindstedt / TT

Over 20,000 fans came out to celebrate the team. That was twice as many as when the women last took the bronze medal, back in 2011.



Photo: Jonas Lindstedt / TT

Captain Caroline Seger was emotional as she thanked the fans for supporting the team through the 35-day tournament.



Photo: Jonas Lindstedt / TT

All the team were present except goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl, who had to miss the festivities due to family reasons. She received a standing ovation in her absence after making several of the best saves of the tournament.



Photo: Jonas Lindstedt / TT

Midfielder Olivia Schough and her sister Lydia, who is not a professional footballer, sang during the celebrations.



Photo: Jonas Lindstedt / TT

Despite not reaching the final, the team seemed deservedly proud of their bronze medals and of the fans of all ages who cheered them on in France.