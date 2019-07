How old are you and what do you normally spend your days doing?

I'm 21 and I usually spend my days relaxing, hanging out with friends, writing or watching movies with my boyfriend.



When and why did you move to your city/neighbourhood?

I'm very new to Stockholm and Sweden in general, having only moved here a few weeks ago. I originally wanted to come here to be closer to my long-term boyfriend but every time I visited Stockholm I fell more and more in love with the city and so the reason slowly changed. As far as my neighbourhood well, it was the most convenient.

My boyfriend already had an apartment in Årsta and it was relatively close to the subway giving me easy access to the city centre where I spend most of my time. However, I've really grown to love Årsta itself. It's such a quiet neighbourhood and it's a nice change for me; it's kind of the best of both worlds because it's a more residential neighbourhood but still very close to the city.

What do you love the most about your city/neighbourhood?

There are so many things to love about Stockholm and Årsta. Mostly, I like Stockholm because of the mix of urban life and nature. Growing up in New York, and then living in Rome, I wasn't directly exposed to the kind of nature that Stockholm has so it's a nice change. I love waking up in the morning to see a deer or rabbit outside my window and then head into the city where there are still tall buildings and the hustle and bustle that I'm used to.

Additionally, I love the diversity in Stockholm. Growing up in New York I was really used to the melting pot of different cultures but spending the last few years in Rome I've realized that not every country and city is like that which was a tad disappointing. Stockholm has now reminded of me how wonderful living in a diverse place can be and I'm really excited to be surrounded by so many unique people again.

What annoys you the most about your city/neighbourhood?

What annoys me about Stockholm is that it works too well. I know that should be something to love about the city, but spending the last three years in Italy has taught me to enjoy the chaos of "la dolce vita." I've become too accustomed to bus drivers pulling over in the middle of their route to smoke a cigarette or shops closing early because it's a nice day. The efficiency of Stockholm actually makes me feel a bit anxious in comparison to what I'm used to.

I also just miss the food culture from New York and Rome but that's starting to change as I find more and more great restaurants here.

How should I spend a day in your city/neighbourhood?

In Årsta I would recommend walking along Årstaviken in the morning after breakfast or taking an early dip. It's a beautiful area with a lake and outdoor gym and you'll always see Swedes working out during all hours of the day there. It's also a perfect place for a picnic.

During the day I usually take the subway from Gullmarsplan to Medborgplatsen (in the Södermalm district of the city centre) and hang around there for a bit. I do most of my errands in the city. in the evening I usually find a nice pub or friend's house to watch soccer (or football as the rest of the world calls it). My boyfriend and I are huge soccer fans so you can usually find us watching the game somewhere.

What's a fun fact not everyone knows about your city/neighbourhood?

One fun fact about Årsta is that it's really diverse in terms of food culture. In fact, most of my favourite discoveries have come from my little area. People usually come in from the city to try their outdoor Danish restaurant Två Små Svin, which is just absolutely charming. We also have great kebab places and Thai restaurants.

Follow Madeline Tersigni on Instagram here. To find out how you can be the next reader to host our #MySweden Instagram takeover, click HERE.