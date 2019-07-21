Trump calls Swedish PM to 'vouch for ASAP Rocky's bail'

<p>Trump tweeted that he had spoken with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who he said gave assurances that the singer would be treated fairly.</p><p>"Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative," Trump wrote.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Just had a very good call with <a href="https://twitter.com/SwedishPM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SwedishPM</a> Stefan Löfven who assured me that American citizen A$AP Rocky will be treated fairly. Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative....</p>— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) <a href="https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1152577020594917376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 20, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>There is no system of bail in Sweden.</p><p>Trump said he and Lofven had agreed to speak again over the next 48 hours.</p><p>Lofven's spokesman Toni Eriksson described the 20-minute phone call as "friendly and respectful".</p><p>The prime minister "made certain to emphasize the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts," Eriksson said in an emailed statement.</p><p>"He underlined that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings."</p><p>Follow-up conversations may take place, "but nothing has been booked or planned," he added.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563700107_000_1225DP.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 428px;" /></p><p>Fans, fellow artists and US Congress members have campaigned for the 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, to be freed since his arrest on July 3 following the fight on June 30.</p><p>Prosecutors had faced a deadline on Friday to press charges or release the artist. They requested an extension to finish the probe, and the Stockholm District Court granted it, setting a new deadline of July 25.</p><p>Trump intervened after an appeal to him from rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian.</p><p>Mayer has claimed he was acting in self defense after two young men harassed and followed him and his entourage.</p><p>Three other people were arrested alongside Mayer and one of them -- the rapper's bodyguard -- was later released.</p><p>Part of the incident was captured on amateur video published by entertainment outlet TMZ.</p><p>In the video, the rapper, who was in Stockholm for a concert, can be seen throwing one of the men into the street and then aiming several punches at him while he is down.</p><p>But Mayers posted his own videos on Instagram showing the lead-up to the clash, in which the young man can be seen arguing with the rapper, who repeatedly asks the man and his friend to stop following them.</p><p>One of the young men can also been seen hitting a member of the artist's entourage. </p>