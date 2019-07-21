Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Trump calls Swedish PM to 'vouch for ASAP Rocky's bail'

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
21 July 2019
11:06 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Trump calls Swedish PM to 'vouch for ASAP Rocky's bail'
Photos: AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
21 July 2019
11:06 CEST+02:00
US President Donald Trump called Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Saturday to guarantee the bail of rapper ASAP Rocky, detained in Sweden on suspicion of assault following a street brawl.

Trump tweeted that he had spoken with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, who he said gave assurances that the singer would be treated fairly.

"Likewise, I assured him that A$AP was not a flight risk and offered to personally vouch for his bail, or an alternative," Trump wrote.

There is no system of bail in Sweden.

Trump said he and Lofven had agreed to speak again over the next 48 hours.

Lofven's spokesman Toni Eriksson described the 20-minute phone call as "friendly and respectful".

The prime minister "made certain to emphasize the complete independence of the Swedish judicial system, prosecutors and courts," Eriksson said in an emailed statement.

"He underlined that in Sweden everyone is equal before the law and that the government cannot and will not attempt to influence the legal proceedings."

Follow-up conversations may take place, "but nothing has been booked or planned," he added.

Fans, fellow artists and US Congress members have campaigned for the 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, to be freed since his arrest on July 3 following the fight on June 30.

Prosecutors had faced a deadline on Friday to press charges or release the artist. They requested an extension to finish the probe, and the Stockholm District Court granted it, setting a new deadline of July 25.

Trump intervened after an appeal to him from rapper Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian.

Mayer has claimed he was acting in self defense after two young men harassed and followed him and his entourage.

Three other people were arrested alongside Mayer and one of them -- the rapper's bodyguard -- was later released.

Part of the incident was captured on amateur video published by entertainment outlet TMZ.

In the video, the rapper, who was in Stockholm for a concert, can be seen throwing one of the men into the street and then aiming several punches at him while he is down.

But Mayers posted his own videos on Instagram showing the lead-up to the clash, in which the young man can be seen arguing with the rapper, who repeatedly asks the man and his friend to stop following them.

One of the young men can also been seen hitting a member of the artist's entourage. 

 

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Everything you need to know about annual leave in Sweden
  2. The ultimate guide to exploring Stockholm's archipelago islands
  3. What you need to know about public transport disruption in Stockholm this summer
  4. ASAP Rocky assault allegations: What happens now?
  5. Sweden has EU's second highest rate of drugs-related deaths

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

21/07
Single parent questions
21/07
Sick payment - first week
20/07
SweNazi policeman fired for racist remarks
20/07
35 different second-hand homes in 10 years
20/07
The misery of trying to find apartment in sweden
20/07
Divorced in Sweden
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

19/07
searchingforpenpal
17/07
Photographer Wanted
17/07
In-line speed skating
17/07
Accommodation for rental on or before 1st Sep 2019
14/07
House for rent in Saltsjöbaden - Solsidan
14/07
Anybody know how to watch the cricket world cup from Sweden?
View all notices
Post a new notice