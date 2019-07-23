French MPs give frosty reception to Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg

<p>Thunberg, whose school strikes protesting government inaction over climate change helped sparked a worldwide movement, was dismissed as a "prophetess in shorts" and the "Justin Bieber of ecology" by some deputies ahead of her appearance at the National Assembly.</p><p>The 16-year-old had on Friday won the praises of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and on Sunday received a €25,000 prize presented by World War II veterans in northern France.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190712/paris-will-regularly-be-hotter-than-45c-by-2050-say-scientists">Paris will be as hot as Australian capital Canberra by 2050, say scientists</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563866729_000_1IZ469.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>Greta Thunberg receives the Freedom Prize in Normandy at the weekend. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>But deputies from the right-wing opposition Republicans and far-right National Rally lined up to condemn the invitation to visit parliament from a cross-party group of 162 MPs.</p><p>Republicans MP Guillaume Larrive called on MPs to boycott her appearance, saying that to fight climate change "what we need is scientific progress and political courage, not apocalyptic gurus".</p><p>Julien Aubert, like Larrive a Republicans MP contending for leadership of the party, snapped: "Don't count on me to applaud a prophetess in shorts, a Nobel Prize for Fear."</p><p>The comments were met with dismay by opponents in parliament.</p><p>"They are playing an internal game on the back of the battle against climate change," said Delphine Batho, head of the Generation Ecology party.</p><p>The state secretary at France's education ministry Gabriel Attal said no-one would question Thunberg's right to appear if she was 30 years older.</p><p>"Her youth makes some forget that she started a historic movement," he said on Twitter.</p><p>President Emmanuel Macron has sought to convince young voters in France he is a champion in the fight against climate change.</p><p>But even some within his own ruling party Republic on the Move (LREM) were sceptical about her appearance.</p><p>"It's a sad symbol to have a strike at school," said MP Sylvain Maillard, saying he was "ill at ease about creating an icon at the expense of scientific reflection".</p><p>Thunberg's appearance will come as France again swelters in a new heatwave with record high temperatures expected in Paris on Thursday.</p>