Share your tips: What are the best and worst things about life in Skåne?

The bright yellow rapeseed fields are a typical symbol of Skåne. Photo: Jerker Andersson/imagebank.sweden.se

What's the best thing about life in Malmö or Skåne, and what are your tips for anyone considering a move there? No-one knows Skåne better than the people who live here, so share your knowledge and help us build up our guide to this corner of southern Sweden.

Skåne is home to the country's third biggest city, Malmö, as well as university town Lund and plenty more towns and villages.

Many of its towns are commuting distance from Copenhagen, while charming Ystad is the setting of the hit crime series Wallander, and the coast can boast beaches that rival the Riviera on a good day.

But what's it really like to live there?

We want to know, and we're asking our readers living all over Skåne to share their experiences and tips in the form below for a series of upcoming articles exploring the region.

Most of the questions are non-compulsory so you can skip any that aren't relevant to you, but if you have specific examples to add to your answer, please give as much detail as you like.