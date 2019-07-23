Sweden's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Share your tips: What are the best and worst things about life in Skåne?

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
23 July 2019
16:22 CEST+02:00
skånemalmöreader voicesexpat life

Share this article

Share your tips: What are the best and worst things about life in Skåne?
The bright yellow rapeseed fields are a typical symbol of Skåne. Photo: Jerker Andersson/imagebank.sweden.se
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
23 July 2019
16:22 CEST+02:00
What's the best thing about life in Malmö or Skåne, and what are your tips for anyone considering a move there? No-one knows Skåne better than the people who live here, so share your knowledge and help us build up our guide to this corner of southern Sweden.

Skåne is home to the country's third biggest city, Malmö, as well as university town Lund and plenty more towns and villages.

Many of its towns are commuting distance from Copenhagen, while charming Ystad is the setting of the hit crime series Wallander, and the coast can boast beaches that rival the Riviera on a good day.

But what's it really like to live there?

We want to know, and we're asking our readers living all over Skåne to share their experiences and tips in the form below for a series of upcoming articles exploring the region.

Most of the questions are non-compulsory so you can skip any that aren't relevant to you, but if you have specific examples to add to your answer, please give as much detail as you like.

 

 

 

 

 
skånemalmöreader voicesexpat life

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Trump calls Swedish PM to 'vouch for ASAP Rocky's bail'
  2. This map reveals Sweden's cleanest swimming spots
  3. Volvo recalls 86,000 cars in Sweden
  4. Everything you need to know about buying and selling secondhand in Sweden
  5. Readers reveal: What it's like raising an international family in Sweden

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

23/07
Single parent questions
23/07
Depositing a US dollar check
23/07
SweNazi policeman fired for racist remarks
22/07
Divorced in Sweden
22/07
IT Consulting Company
21/07
35 different second-hand homes in 10 years
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

22/07
Genuine London man looking for love.
21/07
Looking for a summer job as cleaner or a nanny \ babysitter
19/07
searchingforpenpal
17/07
In-line speed skating
17/07
Accommodation for rental on or before 1st Sep 2019
14/07
House for rent in Saltsjöbaden - Solsidan
View all notices
Post a new notice